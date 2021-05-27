Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest kid, AbRam turns eight today (May 27). He is among the star kids who garnered a lot of popularity when he was born. Since then, the charming guy has been winning hearts with his antics and dimples. Just a mention of him on the internet and netizens go crazy. While we do agree that SRK's little man does not make many public appearances, like the other star-babies, but thanks to social media there are some cute pics of AbRam that can definitely bring a smile to your face. Suhana Khan Birthday Special: Chic and Fuss-Free, Her Fashion Shenanigans Are Millennial Goals!

Be it just posing for the camera, studying, or waving at fans from Mannat with daddy dearest, Instagram has enough proof of AbRam's cuteness. And so on the occasion of his born day, let's take a look at some the best photos of Shah Rukh's son that'll melt your heart for sure. Have a look. Shah Rukh Khan's Son Abram Khan's Dance Performance at His School's Annual Function Is the Talk of the Internet (Watch Video).

Reading Time With Momma!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

That Smile!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

Waving At The Fans Along With Daddy Cool!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

The Happiness Of Winning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

AbRam With Yash and Roohi Johar!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

Too Cute To Handle!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

AbRam, Aryan and Suhana Khan In A Single Frame!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

The Best For The Last!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

That's it, guys! These are some of our favourite AbRam moments from the internet. Meanwhile, #AbRamKhan is also among the top trends on Twitter as fans just can't keep calm. Now, we await some lockdown special birthday pics of the little one. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2021 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).