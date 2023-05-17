After establishing himself as a rising actor, Addhyayan Summan has released his second single, "Wanna Be With You", also starring Priya Mallick. The song is crooned, directed and conceptualised by Addhyayan Summan, and is out on the Music Garage channel. It is penned by Avinash Chouhan and composed by Harshit Chauhan. It got more than a million hits within a day of its release. After Priyanka Chopra, Shekhar Suman Claims Bollywood Ganged Up Against Him and His Son Adhyayan Suman.

Talking about the response during the song launch, Addhyayan said: "I don't know about the number of hits on the song, but for the first time in my life, not people from the industry are calling me for my singing, and not my acting. That sort of appreciation is amazing." He added: "I think I have an okay-ish job as a singer, but the composer and other actors in the song have been amazing." Adhyayan Suman on Break-Up With Maera Mishra: Won’t Wash Dirty Linen in Public.

Watch "Wanna Be With You" song :

Addhyayan released his debut song as singer, "Saareyan Nu Chaddeya", some five years ago and it turned out to be a super hit. He made his OTT debut recently with the much-acclaimed series Aashram. Addhyayan was last seen in R. Balki's directorial Chup - Revenge of an Artist, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).