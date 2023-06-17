The latest release Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has garnered a lot of flak on social media for its VFX, script, design and direction, but one of the things that netizens have been particularly ruthless in their criticism about is its dialogues. Dialogues specifically regarding the Lanka Dahan scene where Lord Hanuman is heard mouthing the lines "jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad. Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Hindi Version of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Collects Rs 37.25 Crore in India.

A day after its release, Twitterati erupted with criticism and relentless trolling of the dialogues which most termed as 'tapori' and chapri' which do not fit the nature or the stature that one associates with Valmiki's legendary epic Ramayana. Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir Defends Hanuman’s Tel Tere Baap Ka Dialogue, Says ‘Had To Simplify the Language for Audience’ (Watch Video).

'Chapri'

*Lanka Dahan Scene* Ravana's son lights up Hanuman's Tail: Jali na.. Jiski jalti hai.. Bajrang: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. The makers are proud of these Chapri dialogues? They want kids to see this? #Adipurush — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) June 16, 2023

'Disappointed'

Will Hanuman Ji really say "Kapda Tere Baap Ka, Tel Tere Baap Ka.." kya bole bhai.. HANUMAN JI aise baat karenge kya? Disappointed me with dialogues.. The visuals at times is enriching at times it is choppy. IDK how to rate this movie.. #Adipurush Kuchh jage badhiya.. kuchh jage… — Sagar Swarup (@sagarswarupp) June 16, 2023

'Hopeless'

Kids who grew up watching #Ramayana in the 90s shall definitely feel it cringe after watching #Adipurush. The cast, VFX, dialogues, everything was awful. It's hard to digest the epic Ramayana depicted in such an unbelievable & hopless manner. pic.twitter.com/MNJUWOI9dw — Jon Pebi Tato (@JonPebitato) June 17, 2023

Others have cited examples of the portrayal of Lord Hanuman, from the Ramanand Sagar series and the 1990s, Japanese anime movie The Legend of Ramayana as well as his various portrayals from the animated Hanuman movies and the Disney+ Hotstar series, which depict him as both mighty, as well as wise.

