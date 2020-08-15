Adnan Sami is one multi-talented artiste our Bollywood music industry should feel proud about. A Pakistani-born Indian singer, musician, music composer, and pianist, the man wears many positive titles like a boss. Well, it was in the year 2000 when he crooned "Lift Karadey" and became a sensation in no time. Ahead in his career, he has sung many melodies and is known for his soothing as well as fun voice. His song "Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob" from the flick Ajnabee (2001) was a superhit during that time. On August 15, 2020, Adnan Sami turns a year older and celebrates his 49th birthday. Padma Shri For Adnan Sami Draws Flak, Father of Pakistan-Origin Singer Had Fought in 1965 War Against India, Point Out Twitterati.

And on this very special day, we bring to you 7 music videos of Sami which featured Bollywood stars. From Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Rani Mukerji to Dia Mirza, these celebrities added their charm by being a part of the singer's musical piece. Trust us, it's a fun compilation. So, without further ado, let's get started. Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar Conferred Padma Shri.

"Kabhi Nahi"

The first on our list is none other than the Shahanshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan who had featured in this quirky and fun melody by Adnan Sami. You definitely can't miss this one!

"Lift Karadey"

One of the most loved songs till date, this one touched hearts. However, what a very few people do not know is that it also had a cameo of actor Govinda. Check it out.

"Tera Chehra"

Featuring the stunning beauty Rani Mukerji, "Tera Chehra" sung by Adnan Sami is a soulful song that will make you a tad bit emotional. Not to miss, the well-written lyrics. Watch!

"O Meri Jaan"

And just in case you wanted to listen to a romantic number by Adnan Sami, then this one is for you. This song sees the seductress Ameesha Patel adding her charm and making it a visual treat. One can also see a glimpse of Terence Lewis in it.

"Pal Do Pal Pyar Ka"

This teasing melody focusing on the storyline of one-sided features Dia Mirza along with Adnan Sami. It's a fun catchy number that will bring a smile in your face. Watch!

"Nain Se Nain Ko Mila"

From the album "Tera Chehra", this song features Adnan with Raveena Tandon. The actress in this one looks completely different and unrecognisable. Have a look.

"Tere Bina Chain Mujhe Ab Aaye Na"

Last on our list sees Mahima Chaudhry. This one is a romantic track showcasing the ups and downs in love between the leads. Quite touching.

That's it, guys! Hope you liked the above compilation, as according to us this are one of the top songs which featured Bollywood celebs with Adnan Sami. Also, for the unversed, on 25 January 2020, Sami was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour in the field of Arts, by Government of India. Here's wishing the singer a happy birthday. Stay tuned!

