Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been facing constant backlash from the trolls. Her tweet after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise led some of them to spew hate on her by commenting, tagging and DMing her on social media accounts. The actress finally broke her silence on all the hate messages that she is receiving. She shared the screengrabs of a few of them and stated that she is disabling social media comments section and also her team is reporting these accounts. After Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem Says Goodbye To Twitter Due To Negativity! (View Post).

In a tweet, the Veere Di Wedding star writes, "This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who’ve encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others." In the same thread, she adds, "I encourage you guys to see my comment section. And I’m sure you don’t hope that the same comes your way. I hope your parents don’t have to see this sort of this stuff." Below are her tweets:

Sonam Shares Screengrabs of Hate Comments

This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who’ve encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others. pic.twitter.com/6rH4LSBOxp — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

Some More

I encourage you guys to see my comment section. And I’m sure you don’t hope that the same comes your way. I hope your parents don’t have to see this sort of this stuff. pic.twitter.com/dmvI3xOKVd — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

Not just Sonam but other 'star kids' are also receiving similar hate content on their social media feeds. Recently, actress Sonakshi Sinha quit Twitter owing to all this negativity and disabled the comments section as well. Soon after, actor Saqib Saleem also bid goodbye to Twitter for a similar reason.

