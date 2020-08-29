It's quite unbelievable that Akinneni Nagarjuna will be part of a Hindi film after 17 years! The last Bollywood movie he acted in was LOC: Kargil and now he will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra. The movie is expected to release next year and that makes it even more special. People like us who have been fortunate enough to watch Nagarjuna in Hindi films at regular intervals can vouch for his acting prowess. He has a certain charisma and personally speaking, a moustache has never looked so good on any other actor but Nagarjuna. Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Host Akkineni Nagarjuna Starts Shooting For The Reality Show (View Pictures)

These birthday features are our way of making the present generation aware of many gems that they have missed or are ignorant about. So on Nagarjuna's special day, we decided to list down the only 9 Bollywood movies he did and wowed us.

Shiva (1990)

A Hindi remake of Ram Gopal Varmas hit Telugu movie Siva, Shiva marked Nargarjuna's debut in Bollywood. A movie on student politics and gang leaders, Shiva was an unlikely debut for anyone in the 90s. Romantic movies were seen as a perfect means to get easy attention but Shiva became a blockbuster proving that everything depends on how the movie was made.

Khuda Gawah (1992)

Nagarjuna's second film was star-studded. It had Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi in the lead and was one of the most talked about films of that year. Nagarjuna played Sridevi's daughter's (who is also her) love interest. It was quite different from what he did in Shiva and that got a lot of attention.

Drohi (1992)

Nagarjuna reunited Ram Gopal Varma again to bring yet another Hindi remake of a Telugu movie, Drohi. Here he is a contract killer who made peace with his devious life but then love happens.

Criminal (1995)

Although it has some of the best songs, Criminal is quite brutal. Nagarjuna goes from being a well-meaning charitable doctor to one who busts an organ smuggling racket after losing everything.

Mr Bechara (1996)

Nagarjuna again has Sridevi as his love interest but loses her. Although the movies does complete injustice to his character with hardly any meat, Nagarjuna charms you anyway.

Angaarey (1998)

Nagarjuna plays a contract killer again in this movie but it was more about friendship than love. It also has Akshay Kumar playing an undercover cop.

Zakhm (1998)

One of Mahesh Bhatt's best works, Zakhm had Nagarjuna playing a filmmaker who lives a dual life. His character is of a calm and compassionate man who gets dragged in family issues.

Agni Varsha (2002)

It is still a secret why Nagarjuna agreed to do this film because it was very shabbily mounted and executed. His character however had good scope to show a range of emotions.

LOC: Kargil (2003)

This is the last film that Nagarjuna did before he took a hiatus from Hindi movies for 17 years. A movie on the battle of Kargil from 1999, it was J P Dutta multi-starrer. He plays one of the martyrs in the film by the name of Maj. Padmapani Acharya.

