Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is proud of actress Taapsee Pannu's growth in career. The compliment from the star came after Taapsee tweeted posters of "Baby" on Saturday and wrote: "Dear actors, Number of minutes don't matter, the impact u leave with what u do in those minutes ...... matters. 7 minutes that changed the direction of the tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly, Naam Shabana." Laxmmi Bomb: Taapsee Pannu Expresses Disappointment on Akshay Kumar Film Not Releasing in Theatres, Khiladi Replies ‘The Show Must Go On’.

Akshay replied to her tweet saying: "Absolutely! Always make the most of what you have... proud of you and your onwards and upwards journey."

Neeraj Pandey's action thriller "Baby" released on this day in 2015. Starring Akshay with Rana Daggubati, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Taapsee, the film cast the actress as undercover agent Shabana Khan. She reprised her role in the 2017 film "Naam Shabana", a prequel to "Baby". Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar Reveals His 'Team' Featuring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

Taapsee's upcoming projects are "Rashmi Rocket" and "Looop Lapeta".

