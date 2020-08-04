Akshay Kumar is one of the few actors who have resumed work in the middle of a pandemic. Many TV shows have begun production again. Many more artists will follow suit. Restarting the economy has become a point of debate. "I have a simple question: if not now, then when?," Akshay asked in an interview with Hindustan Times. Making a case for restarting, he said, "So many people have lost their jobs [during the lockdown] and were pushed into poverty. I’m sorry but if we keep waiting for a vaccine, then, before the virus, people will get badly affected by unemployment." Raksha Bandhan, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom and More - Here's a Look At Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Releases.

"I think we all need to, slowly and safely, get back to normal life where a mask will be your essential companion," Akshay added.

The actor admits that he, too, was scared before resuming work. "But for how long can you live in fear? Initially, when the pandemic started, very little was known about the virus – the way it affects a person. So, there was a lot of fear," he said. "Now, with time, we know more and also that it's possible to beat it if we've a good immune system. Hence, I decided to get back to work taking all the precautions, not just for me but the entire unit."

"I’m very fortunate that my family has been so supportive. They understand where I’m coming from, that one just can’t stay cooped up at home forever. Eventually, will have to step out and start working. I’ve just decided to do it before anyone else," he added.

