Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles to wish his daughter Nitara on her birthday. In the pic that the actor has shared, he is rolling on the grass with Nitara. It is such a beautiful moment captured in time. The pic seems to have been clicked in the UK, where the actor's shooting for a film. Akshay was thankful that he got to spend a lot of time with his kids during the lockdown. Isn't that the silver lining for all of us during these testing times? Good to know, celebs are just like us. Akshay Kumar Episode of Bear Grylls' Into the Wild Sets Record.

Akshay wrote, "As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever,these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, I love you more than I knew was possible (sic)" Akshay Kumar Makes Time to Visit the Holy Gurudwara in the UK Amid Busy Bell Bottom Schedule (View Post).

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Post for Nitara Here:

As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever,these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, I love you more than I knew was possible♥️ pic.twitter.com/rvLuLlqoT4 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020

A few days back, Akshay's son Aarav celebrated his 18th birthday. Twinkle Khanna had posted a long note wishing Aarav. She talked about how she's proud of the man that her son has become. And also wrote about how her son cannot wait to move out and enjoy independence.

On the work front, Akshay is current shooting for the espionage movie, Bell Bottom in the UK. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor. However, the actor's next release will be Laxmmi Bomb - a horror comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence. The movie was scheduled to release theatrically but due to the pandemic, the movie will now release on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali. The actor has also shot for the cop film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, but it has been delayed due to the pandemic.

