Akshay Kumar, his family, and the entire cast of the film left for Scotland in August to shoot Bell Bottom. Given the way the actor shoots, he is known to wrap up movie schedules in a jiffy and the same happened here too. The team is already back in town after shooting in Scotland and London. If that isn't enough, the makers have released the teaser of the film. It mostly has Akshay Kumar in various angles and locations but it sets the tone right for the film. The teaser was quite stylish, so it managed to get a lot of love. As of now, the teaser has 25 million views which have left Akshay Kumar quite happy. Bell Bottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar’s Stylish Aura Is The Only Takeaway From The Film’s First Promo (Watch Video)

The actor took to Twitter to speak about his gratitude and happiness for the all love he received. The actor is looking quite suave in the teaser with his garbs and from the looks of it, the film will be an interesting thriller.

Aapka pyaar sar aankhon par! Grateful for your love and support 🙏🏼#BellbottomTeaser have you watched it yet?https://t.co/U9KEoyggXj pic.twitter.com/alqgVHvZcr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 6, 2020

Bell Bottom is set in the 80s and talks about the heroes of those times. The spy thriller is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

