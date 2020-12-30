Alay F might just be one film, but she has made an impact with Jawaani Jaaneman. She played a young woman who finds out she is pregnant while hanging out with her estranged father, played by Saif Ali Khan. In a new interview, the actress talked about the golden advice she received from her parents: get married after 30. Well, that is the opposite of the advice that most Indian kids get. A fact that Alaya also pointed out. She is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, who was active in the film industry in the '90s. Her grandfather is actor Kabir Bedi. Alaya F's Bold Avatar In A Pair of Pinstripe Separates Will Make You Go Crazy (View Pics).

Alaya told journalist Rajeev Masand, "When you’re raised by single parents, they are inherently very independent, so they like to pass that on to their children. Both my parents, for that matter, have constantly said to me ‘You have to be financially independent’. And in a country where parents usually put pressure on their kids for marriage, my parents are the complete opposite. They’re like ‘Als, if you get married before you’re 30 you’re doing the stupidest thing you’ve done in your life. Focus on your career, focus on your work, focus on building yourself’. That’s been said to me all the time." Alaya F is a Modern Muse for Shehlaa Khan's Contemporary Designs in this New Photoshoot (View Pics).

Alaya has bagged a second project with Jawaani Jaaneman makers. " It is my absolute pleasure to be doing another film with them and I couldn’t be more excited! They’re doing some incredible work in this industry and producing some great content and I’m thrilled to be a part of that," Alaya has said.

Talking about the kind of projects she wants to do, she said, "I want to do different films, shock people with my choices. Make them say, 'wait, she's doing this also?!' Hopefully, I want to do it well."

So, there we have it...Alaya's future has shocking films and no marriage on the cards until after 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).