Alia Bhatt is one of the leading and one of the most successful actresses of Hindi Cinema. She left movie buffs across the world amazed with her impeccable performances. From Student of the Year to Gangubai Kathiawadi to many others, she went on to showcase a varied range of characters on the silver screen. Daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, indeed proved her mettle as an actress and how brilliantly! One just really cannot get enough of appreciating her works. Well, apart from loving to know about her works, fans have also loved to see her off screen life. 5 Sunkissed Pictures of Alia Bhatt That Will Make You Say 'Hello Sunshine'!

Whether it is related to work or something personal, Alia Bhatt has always shared her happiest moments with her fans. For instance, two years ago, on the occasion of her birthday, the actress shared with her fans her look as Sita from RRR. It was extremely special as it marked her debut in Telugu Cinema. Likewise, there are many such moments that left Alia elated and she couldn’t contain her happiness. Let’s revisit those wonderful moments that Alia happily displayed on social media platform. Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Act Features in The Guardian's Film Critics' Best Performances of All Time!

Tollywood Debut – Sita In RRR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Wedding Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Announcing Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Hollywood Debut – With Team Heart Of Stone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Honoured With The TIME100 Impact Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Baby Shower Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Mother To A Beautiful Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Well, these are some of the precious moments that Alia Bhatt shared with her fans and celebrated with great zeal. Here’s wishing her the happiest birthday and many more wonderful moments with her loved ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2023 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).