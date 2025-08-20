Alia Bhatt recently teamed up with the Chandigarh division of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for an anti-drug campaign. In a video shared on X, she encouraged people to support the fight against addiction. “Hello friends, I am Alia Bhatt. Today I want to talk about a very serious issue of drug addiction and how it's becoming a threat to our life, society, and nation. Support the Narcotics Control Bureau in this special campaign against drugs. Say yes to life and no to drugs. You can take an e-pledge against drugs by visiting the link given below or by scanning the QR code, and you can definitely join the NCB. Jai Hind,” the actress said. ‘Love and War’: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spark Buzz Around Film, Couple Twins in Denims for Visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Office; Fans Guess Poster or Promo Loading (View Post)

Narcotics Control Bureau Chandigarh Shares Video of Alia Bhatt on X – View Post

Alia Bhatt joins hands with NCB to spread the message of a #DrugsFreeBharat #NashaMuktBharat #azadifromdrugs pic.twitter.com/blY2Jnxifq — Narcotics Control Bureau Chandigarh (@ncbchandigarh) August 14, 2025

Alia Bhatt Trolled Over Anti-Drug Video, Ranbir Kapoor Dragged In

The video crossed 1.1 million views and was reshared more than 680 times, but the response was far from what the bureau expected. After receiving just six comments, the agency disabled replies, though trolls continued mocking the campaign through quote-tweets. Many users called it "ironic" and linked the news clip to Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Netizens Reaction:

(Photo Credit: X)

Alia Bhatt Upcoming Films

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra and will next feature in Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, where she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

