Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, Anurag Basu's Ludo Now To Be OTT Releases?

Jhund, Ludo posters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

COVID-19 outbreak has left the filmmakers in the state of confusion and stillness. The pandemic has forced to pull down the shutter on the entertainment industries across the globe, halting shootings and releases. The movie enthusiasts are now totally relying on digital OTT platforms for some entertainment. Owing to this changing nature of viewership, the Bollywood and South movie makers are seriously thinking of turning theatrical releases into digital ones. The latest movies running in the forefront for this option are Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund directed by Nagraj Manjule, and Anurag Basu's multi-starrer film, Ludo.

As per the reports in Mid-day, the producers see a scope in going the digital way with these films. The movies of medium sized budget are mostly choosing for the web releases and these two movies are in talks for the same. The source also told the publication that platforms like Amazon Prime and others are too considered, Netflix collaboration is close to getting the green signal.

Earlier, it was reported that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb will skip the theatrical release altogether. While Disney+Hotstar is considered as one option, the makers are yet to finalize the right platform to release to make it reach to a wider audience. There were also reports that Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83 but the reports were later rubbished.