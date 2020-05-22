After Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Fighter, Puri Jagannadh To Collaborate With Salman Khan?

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tollywood filmmaker, Puri Jagannadh is all set to give us a blockbuster. He has roped in 'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood youngster, Ananya Panday in film called Fighter. The leaked pics and the new pairing has got the fans damn excited. But here is a new report that might leave fans feeling even more excited. He might soon just collaborate with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and that is huge! As Radhe Misses Eid 2020 Slot, A Lookback At Salman Khan's Past Eid Releases and How Much They Earned At The Box Office!.

The combo of the popular director with the B-town hunk is sure going to work like a magic wand if that happens. The subject is reportedly related to heroism and actor was impressed with the narration. If all goes well, then the pan-India project will get the green signal soon.

Meanwhile, SK is n no mood to chill in quarantine. Even amid lockdown, he is working on his own channel. He shot a song with Jacqueline Fernandez "Tere Bina" and it was liked by his true blue fans. It was shot at his farmhouse at Panvel and the making process was handled by his friends over there.

He will be next seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai, an actioner with Prabhudheva. After Bharat, he will once again romance Disha Patani on the silver screen. Well, we won't be surprised to see this south-meets-Bollywood's killer combo burning the theatres!