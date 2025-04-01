Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): 'Andaz Apna Apna', one of Bollywood's most beloved cult comedies, is set to make a spectacular return to theatres 31 years after its original release.

The film, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, will be re-released on April 25 in a brand-new 4K remastered version, complete with enhanced Dolby 5.1 sound for an upgraded cinematic experience.

Also Read | 'L2: Empuraan' Controversy: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wife Supriya Menon Is 'Urban Naxal', Says Kerala BJP Leader B Gopalakrishnan.

The exciting news was confirmed by the film's makers on social media, generating a wave of nostalgia among fans.

"Get ready to relive the madness! Andaz Apna Apna Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025! Experience the cult classic on the big screen! Restored & Remastered in 4K & Dolby 5.1. Trailer out soon!" the caption read.

Also Read | 'Black Mirror' Season 7: From Trailer to Episode Titles, Know Everything About Charlie Brooker's Netflix Sci-Fi Anthology Series!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DH5ISBPI4RK/

The remastered version of the 1994 comedy will be screened across India, offering fans a fresh perspective on the hilarious antics of the iconic characters.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Andaz Apna Apna' quickly became a fan favourite after its release on November 4, 1994, and over time, it has achieved cult status, solidifying its place as one of the most loved comedies in Indian cinema.

Along with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, the film features memorable performances by Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor.

The plot follows two charming yet scheming men who attempt to win the heart of an heiress in hopes of inheriting her father's fortune.

However, their plans go awry when they discover that the heiress has swapped identities with her secretary, leading to a series of comic misunderstandings.

The screenplay of 'Andaz Apna Apna' was inspired by the 1972 film 'Victoria No. 203'.

In celebration of the re-release, the official Instagram account for Andaz Apna Apna also shared a poster of the film, which was met with enthusiastic reactions from fans eagerly anticipating to watch the classic on the big screen once again. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)