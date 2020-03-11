Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Post Holi Beauty Regimen With a 'Starry' Mask in Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut it has been amazing to see the diva post some great pictures. After some amazing pictures of her family including Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan among others. After enjoying Holi 2020 with close ones, Kareena seems to be now flaunting her post-Holi beauty regime. The actress took to Instagram to post a picture of herself sporting a pink, starry beauty mask. Kareena even posted an amazing caption along with the picture that surely showed the Angrezi Medium star has an amazing sense of humour. Kareena looked pretty as always as and was seen wearing an orange sweater in it. Kareena Kapoor Khan Pairs a Striped Tee With Tangerine Trousers That Makes It a Perfect Summer Outfit! (View Pics).

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Such a star... I mean the mask." A day earlier, Kareena had posted another picture of herself with the colour Pink smeared across her face. Looking all gorgeous, the actress wrote, "I think pink is my colour. Agree?" We bet fans are more than excited to see Bebo's beauty regime. The picture invited several comments from her fans as well as family and friends. Karisma commented on the picture and wrote, "This mask!"Kareena Kapoor Khan Graces The Harper's Bazaar India Magazine's March 2020 Issue Only To Look Drop Dead Gorgeous (View Pics).

Check Out the Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram Such a star... I mean the mask 👻🤡🤡 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 11, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's period drama, Takht. We have already seen pictures of Kareena from the sets of the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump and it looks like it is going to be a stunner. The film is all set to release in December this year.