Anil Kapoor Beats Wife Sunita Kapoor in Carrom and He Can't Resist Flaunting the Victory! (View Pics)

Anil Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown is getting extended in weeks in India. With the quarantine period getting larger and larger, the Bollywood celebs are finding it hard to kill their time indoors. Thus, they are doing everything from working out to cooking to playing games. Actor Anil Kapoor shared how he is passing his time during quarantine and the answer is... a game of carrom. He shared the pictures of this on social media. Anil Kapoor Dedicates Lockdown Time To Strengthen His Muscles and Immunity! Are You Still Confused About His 'Reverse Ageing?' (View Pics).

The actor played the game with his wife Sunita Kapoor. He was clicked by her and his daughter, Rhea Kapoor. In the caption, he wrote, "And the winner is.... Me (Obviously)! ⁣#quarantinegames #chasingthequeen #candids #stayhomestaysafe." Who does not like flaunting their winning streak, right? Check out the post below.

Anil Kapoor's Post:

It is wonderful to see how the Bollywood stars are taking the lockdown one day at a time, also encouraging others to do the same. AK was also a part of the India's biggest ever concert namely I For India, to raise the funds for COVID-19 affected. Remembering late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Kapoor wrote, "A stark reminder that life is fleeting. We must play our part. And keep the show going. So with a prayer in our hearts and a song on our lips, we bring you #IFORINDIA the concert for our times." Coming back to his latest post, in such gloomy days, such light hearted posts are most welcomed!