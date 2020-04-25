Anil Kapoor Dedicates Lockdown Time To Strengthen His Muscles and Immunity! Are You Still Confused About His 'Reverse Ageing?' (View Pics)

Anil Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lockdown has slowed down the pace of the world. However, human spirit has definitely not dimmed. People all over are staying at home until the coronavirus pandemic vanishes. During this time, everyone is taking care of their mental and physical health at home. Work out videos and pictures are in trend on social media. Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor also joined the bandwagon as he posted a series of pictures of him post-work out. Anil Kapoor Sings for 'Self Quarantined' Neighbour Anupam Kher As the Duo Chat From Their Balconies to Follow Social Distancing (Watch Video).

He posted snaps in a black attire, flaunting his muscles! He wrote in his tweet, "In these difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen & respect your body, build muscle, immunity & flexibility. #StaySafeStayHealthy." Check out his latest post below.

Anil Kapoor's Tweet:

In these difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen & respect your body, build muscle, immunity & flexibility. #StaySafeStayHealthy pic.twitter.com/4Hugq48quY — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 25, 2020

Well, now you know what makes Anil Kapoor the 'Mr Evergreen' that he is! The secret of his reverse ageing is revealed and howmuch ever cliched that might sound, hard work is the only key! Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebs are also quite enthusiastic about working out at home and post their own version of tutorial. Even though it upsets filmmaker Farah Khan, the trend is not going to end anytime soon, we feel. Coming back to AK, what are your thoughts on his zeal?