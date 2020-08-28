Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Manoj Bajpayee are all set to collaborate for something "exciting" after a long gap of 25 years. Both Sinha and Bajpayee shared the news about their collaboration through an Instagram picture and a short caption along with it. The picture features the duo standing near a train as they read from a paper that appears to be the script of the project. Veteran Actor Anupam Shyam In ICU, Manoj Bajpayee Offers Help

"And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinhaa bas thoda intezaar," Bajpayee wrote in the caption. Further details of the collaboration have not yet been revealed.

Manoj Bajpayee Hints Official Announcement to Be Out in a Week

बम बम भोले !! एके हफ़्ता में आ जाई!!! https://t.co/cWmRwiK94l — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 28, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee Excited to Work With Anubhav Sinha After 25 Years

The director-actor duo has been close friends and have known each other since their early days in the entertainment industry where they had worked for a minor project together.