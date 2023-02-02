Anurag Basu has delved into TV and movies. He had done admirably well in both formats. He made our crush stories relatable with Kasautii Zindagi Kay while also making love the only language in a movie like Barfi! He made us side with a stalker and rally behind a Murder while also managing to imbibe family values with Kyonkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Thus this man can spin any tale if he is given the support of the audience and producers. There's also one other thing that he is very good at - capturing the beautiful scenery in his movies. Metro in Dino: Anurag Basu's Anthology, Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, To Release on December 8.

In nearly all his movies, Anurag Basu manages to present such glorious background imageries that you feel you are part of that beautiful creation. Here are a few examples of the same.

Saaya

This song from Saaya takes you on a tour of this convent school in a picturesque locale. Keeping the mystery element intact, this is just beautiful.

Gangster

It's a movie about love, deceit, betrayal and gang wars yet Basu manages to weave sizzling imageries into this

Life In A...Metro

Finding Mumbai romantic during its devastating monsoons is quite tough when you are actually in it navigating the knee-deep waters. But Basu romanticises the city right into the downpour... Mumbai is thus pure love.

Barfi!

Everything about this movie is scenic, beautiful and breathtaking, especially this song which captures the glowing sun and the characters in the scenes.

Jagga Jasoos

Jagga Jasoos is highly misunderstood. Despite being highly majestic, it didn't get the patronage it deserved. That's why many couldn't see the beautiful locations in the movie. Here's a sample

Even in Ludo, Anurag Basu has used some crazy eye-catching images which stay with you much after the film is over.

