Today marks a very special day as one of the cutest couple in B-Town got hitched to each other on this very day. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma got married in an intimate wedding in Italy back in 2017 and gave their fans a real 'Happily Ever After' moment. The couple’s big fat Indian wedding was a rather hush-hush affair with only Virat and Anushka’s friends and families attending the celebrations. Anushka wanted to keep the wedding so lowkey that even the friends and family had no idea about the exact location of the wedding till they actually arrived at the venue. Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a beautiful Tuscan villa and their journey so far has been simply beautiful. Anushka Sharma Nails the Shirshasana Pose but It Is Virat Kohli Who Should Get the Credit.

The two shared the happy news with their fans through beautiful snaps from the wedding. It was that day since when we got to see Virat and Anushka's chemistry build stronger day by day. The lovebirds are a true couple goal. The two believe in keeping their personal life quite private but do keep their fans updated with cute posts and occasional PDA.

Three years have gone by and the couple has now opened up about their mutual respect and adoration for each other whenever they get a chance to do so. The two are a cheerleader for each other and it only makes us cry seeing how cute they look together. Anushka and Virat's relationship has had a fair share of ups and downs and today as the couple complete another year of together, here is a year by year timeline of Virat and Anushka’s relationship:

2013: Jab Virat Met Anushka

Virat and Anushka met each other because of a work commitment. The two met in 2013 on the sets of a television commercial shoot of a shampoo brand. In an interview, Virat told that he had cracked a joke the instant he met Anushka as he was quite nervous being around her. They worked together on the sets for three days during which both of them realised that they belong to very similar backgrounds. They both were from similar family backgrounds, had started their career roughly at the same time and this just made them click with each other.

2014: The Beginning Of A Beautiful Friendship

The two started talking and within a year became really good friends. The two would regularly go out for meals together, Virat would come and visit her on the sets of her films, tweet about her films, Anushka would be spotted cheering for Virat during matches and many such cute things started to happen. This was the very year when Virat blew a kiss to Anushka way during a match against Sri Lanka. This created quite a stir in the media, confirming that the two were dating.

In an interview, Virat revealed that the two bonded over conversations that were quite real! “We got along so well because we were talking about real things – things that a lot of people don’t connect with. Only if you’ve seen that life, you’ll understand what we are talking about," he added.

2015: 'Virushka' Step Out As A Couple

It's the year 2015 and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to add spark to the Vogue Beauty Awards with their ravishing entry together. The two posed for the camera and gave major couple goals to all of us! Virat also took to Twitter to praise Anushka’s first outing as a producer with NH10.

Just watched #NH10 and i am blown away. What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performance by my love @AnushkaSharma. SO PROUD:) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 17, 2015

2015: The Break-Up

Only when people started rooting for the couple, the two reportedly split for reasons unknown. It seemed like the couple had broken up as the public appearances grew very rare. We did not see Anushka at any matches or the couple going out together. They even had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Virat Kohli Is a ‘Sore Loser’ While Anushka Sharma Says ‘Sorry’ First, Power Couple Reveal More in Instagram’s #TakeABreak Friendly Competition.

2016: The Patch Up

Fans had accepted the fact that the two had officially called it quits but to their surprise, Virat Kohli took to social media to stop the fans from trolling her. Anushka was being trolled for Virat's bad performance during the World Cup semi-final match in March. A couple of month after this tweet, the lovebirds were seen together again as they attended Yuvraj’s Singh’s wedding together in Goa and rang in the new year in Dehradun together as well.

2017: Virushka Got Hitched

We all remember this day when we were casually scrolling through our feed and saw the beautiful pictures of Anushka ad Virat's wedding. The two went full traditional with the wedding festivities and officially announced their wedding to the world. The two had even shot their second ad together right before the wedding which went viral in no time.

Virat and Anushka have, since the wedding, been treating the fans with cute pictures of each other. Virat also publicly spoke about how Anushka made him a better person and how he’s so grateful for her.

Even now, the two never fail to express their love for each other. Last year on their wedding anniversary, the two had posted cute pictures of themselves and had written a heartfelt message for each other. Their relationship is all about movie night, playing cricket, encouraging each other and appreciating each other. . Virat Kohli Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Wife Anushka Sharma and RCB Teammates on Private Yacht in UAE.

In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤️ pic.twitter.com/uVnCA66xa4 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2019

"To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that . It's a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it ❤ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FGgarCdlm6 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2019

2020: They are three...

Amongst the few good things that happened in 2020, the news of Anushka and Virat's baby was the cutest one. Anushka posted a picture flaunting her baby bump and announced her pregnancy with a sweet post. The couple is expecting the baby's arrival in January 2021. Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy, Sania Mirza's Reaction Is All of Us.

We wish the couple all the happiness in the world. We hope to see more of their cute pictures on social media and they continue to love each other madly. Here's wishing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli a very Happy Anniversary.

