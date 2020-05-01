Anushka Sharma Expresses Her Birthday Wish Through a Beautiful Poem on Sadness and Rising From It (View Pic)

Anushka Sharma's poem (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma turned 32 today. The Bollywood actress has been a sweetheart of the industry. With her varied range of performances, she, in no time became one of the most followed actresses.. As she turned a year older, she penned down her thoughts in a form of a poem. Of course, we all know how industry has lost two gems in just two days with Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor's demise. The world is also facing other severe problems after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. Owing to this, Anushka wrote a poem on sadness and rising through it. Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: We Love the Way She Makes her Casual Outings Look Ultra Glamorous and So High Fashion (View Pics).

In this short and sweet poetry piece, she writes, "I wish today sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, It does have its role to play. And the role it dawns comes at a price, with tears and screams and even stifled cries." What meaningful lines! Below, check out the actress' entire poem.

Anushka Sharma's Poem

Well, we must agree that this post comes at the perfect time. With sadness floating all over India right now, everyone is searching for that one ray of hope. Also, on a related note, the lockdown has been extended for the third time for two weeks. The time demands patience and love at the moment. We hope that Anushka's birthday wish comes to fruition for it is everyone's desire at heart!