Actor Arjun Kapoor has flaunted culinary skills of his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Arjun took to Instagram Stories to share a video of food cooked by Malaika. He also wrote: "When she cooks for you on Sunday." In response to it, Malaika shared the video on Instagram Stories along with red heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops Comment On BFF Malaika Arora’s Cosy Pic With Beau Arjun Kapoor From Their New Year Bash And It’s A Must See

Going by their photos and videos, the couple seem to be having a happy Sunday. Malaika also posted her photo taken while relaxing in a swimming pool. "Smile, be happy n make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday," she captioned it. Malaika Arora Poses Alongside Beau Arjun Kapoor to Welcome New Year 2021 With Love and Gratitude

Check Out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Story Below:

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For them, the new year began with them making their relationship official on Instagram with a loved-up picture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).