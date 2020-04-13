Arjun Kapoor Requests People Not To Abandon Their Pets Fearing COVID-19 Infection (Watch Video)

Arjun Kapoor and his pet Max (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was hardly a month ago when John Abraham had shared how some owners are abandoning their pets on the streets fearing COVID-19 infection. He had clearly stated, ‘Animals do not get or transmit Covid 19’. In fact, several other actors and filmmakers came forward and urged people to not abandon their pets. But looks like pets are still under threat with rumours of the coronavirus spreading among animals. This time it is Arjun Kapoor who has shared a video message and requested people to love their pets instead of abandoning them. John Abraham Has Something Important to Say to Pet Owners about Spread of COVID-19 from Animals to Humans.

Arjun Kapoor has shared a video that also features his 4-year-old pet, Max. Arjun describes his pet as a spoiled brat, the one who masters over him. No matter what, Max is family to Arjun and his sister Anshula. Through this video message, Arjun Kapoor intends to convey how these pets are loving and they should not be abandoned. He clearly states, “Don’t give up on your pets, because they never give up on you”. Rohit Shetty Requests Pet Owners Not to Panic As WHO Confirms Dogs Can’t Spread COVID-19.

Watch The Video Below:

It was just few days ago when Sonakshi Sinha had put a post that read, “Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity! #dogsdontspreadcorona #bekindtoanimals.” Hema Malini, Anushka Sharma, Rohit Shetty, Twinkle Khanna, and many other celebs made an effort to reassure their fans that this virus is not spreading through animals.