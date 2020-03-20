John Abraham Has Something Important to Say to Pet Owners about Spread of COVID-19 from Animals to Humans

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus has been spreading rapidly and affecting thousands of lives across the globe. The government and doctors and many other healthcare officials have urged individuals to take precautionary measures in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. While all are taking preventive measures, the misleading hoardings and pamphlets citing that the coronavirus is spreading from animals have left many pet owners worried. Bollywood actor John Abraham took to the micro-blogging site to clarify about this new concern. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Ask Fans to 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' By Urging Them to 'Self Isolate' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

John Abraham is an animal lover and he strongly advocates for animal rights. When the actor came across an article that mentioned about how owners have started to abandon their pets after civic bodies put up misleading posters on spread of COVID-19 from animals to humans, he decided to clear the air. Sharing a picture of the article, John posted a tweet that read, “Animals do not get or transmit Covid 19... Please don’t be misinformed.” Even World Health Organization has clarified that dogs and animals are not involved in spreading the virus. Cannes Film Festival Delayed Over Coronavirus Concerns.

Here’s That Post From John Abraham

Animals do not get or transmit Covid 19... Please don’t be misinformed. pic.twitter.com/zGFOLdmTfM — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 20, 2020

Circular From Animal Welfare Board Of India

Can you get COVID-19 from your dog, cat or strays? NO. Read what the government body Animal Welfare Board of India and other experts have to say: https://t.co/OX5unMoCXj#coronavirus #covid_19 #coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/pzziHv2Jed — PETA India (@PetaIndia) March 18, 2020

As per the report in Mirror, the civic bodies put up misleading posters in which it was mentioned that people should stay away from animals as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Seeing such posters the pet owners not only freaked out, but also started to abandon them on the streets.