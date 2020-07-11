Coronavirus has changed a lot of things as it brought everything to a standstill. Things are slowly opening up now and it looks like everything will be getting back to the 'new normal'. We have started spotting celebrities stepping out in the city now be it for dubbing sessions for workouts. A few shoots are also beginning to take place and recently getting back on the sets was actor Arjun Kapoor. The Panipat star recently took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from his first shoot after months of lockdown. Arjun Kapoor Shares an Adorable Throwback Post With Sister Anshula Kapoor, Calls Her His 'Isolation Partner' Since 1990 (View Pic).

In the picture shared by Arjun, we could see everyone among the crew dressed in PPE kits. We can also see how everyone is wearing masks and practising social distancing. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Everyone of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. My work life restarted and I shot for the first time after 4 months. New World Order "Accepted". Commenting on Arjun's post, Rakul Preet Singh who will be starring opposite the actor in his next wrote, "Chalo let’s complete our film now."Arjun Kapoor Posts a Heartfelt Note Remembering His Mother, Mona Kapoor on Her 8th Death Anniversary.

Check Out Arjun Kapoor's Post Here:

Well, we do agree with Arjun, it is time we accept the 'new order' and begin work. Not just Arjun other actors too are getting back to work. Recently, we saw Ayushmann Khurrana shooting for a commercial. Akshay Kumar too got back to the sets recently.

