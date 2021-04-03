Arjun Kapoor insists he does not let hits and misses affect him. Life, he says, has been about highs and lows, and that's not just in his career as an actor. "Of course, I have seen a lot of highs and lows and that's a part of every actors' journey. If you are only going to see highs, you won't be able to be the performer you want to be," Arjun told IANS. "You need to see the lows also, to become a better performer. My life has been with highs and lows, and not only my acting career. I think that's what defines me as a person and as an actor," he added. Ki And Ka Clocks 5 Years: Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Want a Sequel to Their Romantic Comedy (View Post).

Arjun made an impact with his 2012 debut role in "Ishaqzaade", and impressed in a couple of early films such as "Aurangzeb" and "2 States". However, subsequent releases -- notably "Mubarakan", "Tevar", "Finding Fanny" and "India's Most Wanted" -- did not match box office expectations. He takes a diplomatic line when you ask if he is happy and content with his run in Bollywood. "Being happy and content as a human being is very difficult to explain because it is constantly evolving. For being an actor, I am grateful for where I am," he replied. Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor Film is All Set to Hit Theatres on February 11, 2022.

"Lockdown happened and I completed a film during it and I am starting two films. I have a film coming on a digital platform and so, of course, I am grateful and I am happy," he added. "Am I content? Actually no. I am excited because I feel it is a new start for all of us including me and I want to make the most of it," declared producer Boney Kapoor's son.

