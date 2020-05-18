Arjun Rampal Says 'Time to Let It Go' As He Shaves Off His Quarantine Beard With Help From Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in a Timelapse Video

Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With coronavirus lockdown shutting down all salons, celebrities have been forced to indulge in some 'home salon' techniques. While we have already seen Anushka Sharma give a haircut to husband Virat Kohli, we have also seen a few celebs shaving off their heads during this quarantine time. Actor Arjun Rampal who was seen sporting a full beard amid this quarantine finally decided to let it go and shaved it all off with little help from girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The actor took to Instagram to post a before picture featuring his beard and later shared a timelapse video that showed him shaving it off. Arjun Rampal Gets Emotional As He Mourns the Death of His D-Day Co-Stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Says ‘Two Days and Lost Two of the Most Talented Artists’.

Sharing a picture of his 'quarantine beard', the actor wrote, "The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go!!!! hopefully it grows back before filming commences.... #hairtodaygonetomorrow." He later posted another video that showed Gabriella helping him shave it all off. Posting the video, Arjun wrote, "It’s started." While we only got a fleeting glimpse of Arjun's post-shave look, we have to say, the actor still looks amazingly handsome. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Share a Super Cute Pic With Baby Arik From Their Goa Trip!

Check Out Arjun Rampal's 'Quarantine Beard' Here:

Here's Arjun Rampal's Video Shaving Off His Beard:

View this post on Instagram It’s started 😅 A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on May 18, 2020 at 12:46am PDT

We have seen several international celebrities too going for 'quarantine looks'. Be it Jake Gyllenhaal's adorable long hair or Will Smith's french beard, all celebs have been trying to keep it natural and simple amid this lockdown. We sure hope, Arjun Rampal soon posts a full, 'After' selfie showing his new look.