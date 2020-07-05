Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is right now facing the same issue that a major chunk of Mumbaikars are facing. The exorbitant electricity bills during the lockdown. Many of them staying the maximum city complained of this issue including some of the celebs. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) looked into the matter and even issued clarification. Now, the Golmaal actor added some sarcastic humour to the situation by asking fans to buy his paintings to pay these bills! Exorbitant Electricity Bills: Adani Introduces EMI Payment Option in Mumbai After Consumers Complain of 'Inflated' Charges.

The 52-year-old actor shared the picture of a newspaper that published about his painting skills and how he finds it therapeutic. With this, he wrote, "Thank you Rachana & ⁦@bombaytimes for the article. People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill." Check out his tweet below.

Arshad Warsi's Tweet:

Thank you Rachana & ⁦@bombaytimes⁩ for the article. People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ycAaSgxGnR — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 5, 2020

Well, now that's how you handle the tough situation- with some light humour! On the other hand, actors like Taapsee Pannu, Soha Ali Khan recently posted about the 'understanding' of how the calculation works. Meanwhile, an AEML spokesperson issued a clarification saying, "The consumers will be receiving bills on the basis of their actual consumption with applicable tariff slab benefits. All necessary actions have been undertaken which are in accordance with the rules and regulations laid down by the State Government and MERC." What are your thoughts on the whole situation? Do let us know in the comments section below.

