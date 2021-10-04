A Mumbai court on Monday extended, till October 7, the NCB custody of Aryan Khan - son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, following his arrest after the rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship was busted. Besides, the court also sent two co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, who were arrested along with Aryan, to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till October 7. Who is Satish Maneshinde? Know All About the High-Profile Criminal Lawyer Who is Defending Aryan Khan in Drugs Case.

After several hours of arguments between the NCB lawyers and the advocates of the three accused, the court rejected the latter's plea for bail and sent the three to the agency's custody for another 3 days. From Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone to Aryan Khan, Take a Look at the Bollywood Celebrities Embroiled in Drugs Controversy.

The trio was produced before the court after their one-day remand granted on Sunday ended.

