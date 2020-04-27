Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Launches Her YouTube Channel

Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai (Photo Credits: Youtube Still)

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle has launched her YouTube channel, and the youngster wants the melody queen to follow suit. While people are under lockdown and bringing out their creative sides, Asha is impressed with kids "adapting to the situation". "In these days of home arrest, it's interesting to see how well young kids are adapting to the situation. My 18 year old grand daughter Zanai, launched her you tube channel today and is convincing me to launch one as well, zarasa jhoom loon mein," the 86-year-old tweeted on Sunday. Sangeet Setu LIVE Concert: Where and How to Watch Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu’s Charitable Musical Night For COVID-19 Relief Funds.

Whether she accepts her granddaughter's request or not, is yet to be seen. Till then, her fans can enjoy her posts on social media where she covers topics related to her family, music and more. On April 24, Asha had tweeted a black and white family photo taken decades ago. Asha Bhosle, SP Balasubramaniam, Pankaj Udhas and Other Popular Singers Unite for a Virtual Concert to Pay Tribute to COVID-19 Warriors.

Asha Bhosle Introduces Granddaughter Zanai's YouTube Channel

"Remembering my parents today as it's my fathers anniversary. I was his favourite, though my sisters will disagree (Smiling face with smiling eyes emoji) I'm on my mothers lap in this photo. Those were wonderful times. Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the...," she had captioned the image.