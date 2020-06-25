Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is a huge fan of Aamir Khans work and that he learnt something from the superstar even before he stepped into Bollywood. It is a lesson that has helped him in his journey to stardom. Ayushmann shared that he purposely didn't see the original version of "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", which is a remake of the Tamil film "Kalyana Samayal Saadham", because of the lesson he received from Aamir. "I did not watch the original and still haven't seen the original! I guess that's my method of going for a script. If someone offers me a remake, I don't watch the original, I just read the script. Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Film’s Straight-To-OTT Deal with Amazon Prime Is Worth Rs 60–65 Crore?

Sometimes the humour, the essence, the emotions are lost in the translation and it happens more than often," Ayushmann said. He added: "Also, I get quite inspired from an actor when I'm watching the original film. So, its difficult to bring my own thing to the screen. So, I just read the script and react to that." Ayushmann said that he learnt this from Aamir. When Ayushmann Khurrana Aspired to Be a Singer

"I was an MTV presenter and I remember I was interviewing him for ‘Ghajini'. I asked him this question, ‘How is the film different from the original?' He said, ‘I've not seen the original!' I was really fascinated. He said he had read the script and it was great. So, I took that cue and I found that to be a great lesson!" he said. On the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's digital release, "Gulabo Sitabo", scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

