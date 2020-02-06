Baaghi 3 Funny Memes Go Viral As Physics-Defying Trailer Makes No Sense, And Even Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Fans Would Agree

Baaghi 3 funny memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The trailer of upcoming film in Bollywood, Baaghi 3 which stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh released today. The trailer is so full of over-the-top action scenes that people are making fun of it than showering praises. The third instalment of the action series has Ronnie (Tiger) rooting and protecting his brother Vikram (Riteish). The trailer gives Deja Vu feels of War, Tiger Zinda Hai and Phantom! The hardcore action scenes look like they are all picked and woven together from different Bollywood films. And any new trailer, song or movie poster that is released, netizens find it content for making memes. No sooner the trailer of Baaghi 3 dropped, so did the funny memes and jokes on it and they are going viral.

It is almost an unsaid norm today in the social media sphere that anything related to films, be it songs or first looks can serve as a target for making memes. But with the trailer of Baaghi 3 and over the top action sequences, we cannot blame them. While Tiger Shroff's physique is definitely impressive, his smacking, whacking or attacking through balls of fire, swiftly passing from under the trucks and running in slow-mo doesn't. The setting of the fight sequences has reminded people of the popular game PUBG! So yes, the funny reactions in the form of memes and jokes have started coming in. 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho!' Sara Ali Khan's Dialogue From Love Aaj Kal Continues to Get Hilariously Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Baaghi 3 Trailer:

Everyone!

Whenever i see Bubble wraps :#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/V1gnzeLNNf — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 6, 2020

Who Needs Captain America?

#Baaghi3Trailer After watching this scenes in baghi 3 pic.twitter.com/LT3jJ72b9E — Prashant suman (@Prashan38235378) February 6, 2020

We Failed Physics

Thoughts after watching #Baaghi3Trailer *Sir thodi physics aur dimag hi laga lete * Director: pic.twitter.com/XoQAFYvjcO — dǝɐdपूल (@immy_neutron) February 6, 2020

Hahaha

The Struggle!

When you sneak out of your house to meet someone at midnight : #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/Bw7nHTcQu4 — Grumpy😎🌈 (@roooossshhiiiii) February 6, 2020

*Jumps*

#Baaghi3Trailer Whenever i see empty frooti packet on the road. pic.twitter.com/w2nIyB3nkB — Subash Chandra Badajena (@badajenacasm) February 6, 2020

Ronnie's Got Demand

#Baaghi3Trailer America : we want to hire ronnie Ronnie : why? America : we don't want to waste billions of dollars in Syria pic.twitter.com/N8KijPPiRB — swaraj swaru (@BaruiSwaraj) February 6, 2020

Papa Plis!

Indian Dads after each result of their not so brilliant kid: #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/0N5JqG3oOu — Tanmayyy🚫 (@agrwal_tanmay) February 6, 2020

Hahaha, the jokes are just starting and we cannot stop laughing. In fact, even the lead stars should go through some of these! In case, you haven't watched the trailer yet, watch the video below.

Baaghi 3 Trailer:

In case, you want to look at some more jokes, check the comments section, its hilarious! "After seeing this I have decided to donate my eyes.." said one, while another wrote, "The trailer is full of meme content." Well, we are seeing that. The film directed by Ahmed Khan will release on March 6, 2020.