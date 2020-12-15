Babul Supriyo took a six-month leave from his bank where he worked to try his hands at playback singing. Fortunately, he made it and was later called Hrithik Roshan's voice after the stupendous success of the movie and the climax song, Dil ne dil se pukara. He sang many songs even before that, noteworthy being Hata saawan ki ghata from Hello Brother but nothing could beat the craze he saw post the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's song. Babul Supriyo Slams Mamata over ‘violence’ in Politics, Says 130 BJP Workers Killed in Bengal

Supriyo saw a great run and with every level, he became something more. From a bank employee, he became a music sensation and later turned Member of Parliament. On his birthday today, let us tell you about seven of his songs that are our favourites.

Dil ne dil ko pukara - Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai

The song that Hrithik Roshan dances on like a dream in the climax of the film to expose the culprits of Rohit's murder is still the favourite of anyone. Supriyo added a freshness to the entire album which was dominated by Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan.

Hata saawan ki ghata - Hello Brother

A cocky, pedestrian language song, Hata saawan ki ghata was a rage when it released.

Aati hai to chal - Saat Rang Ke Sapne

A pretty movie and an even prettier song which soothes you down. The desi music arrangement enhances his vocal quality in the song.

Maine koi jadoo nahi kiya - Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai

The story of a first crush and first love, this song speaks about the first feeling of that all. Supriyo's tonal quality adds a lot of finesse to the song.

Kasautii Zinadgi Kay - Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Why a TV show song? Well, those who grew up watching Prerna and Anurag (old version) knows what this song means. Supriyo's voice used to make our hearts flutter anticipating whether or not Prerna and Anurag would meet.

Hum Tum - Hum Tum

That song was the culmination of the blow-hot-blow-cold relationship of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the film. That alone makes it extremely emotional.

Khoya khoya chaand - Khoya Khoya Chand

A sweet love story and in an equally saccharine voice of Supriyo and Alka Yagnik is the best song we have ever heard. This love story, although in a music video, makes you want to fall in love again and again.

As we said above, the last one is our favourite Supriyo song ever. What's yours?

