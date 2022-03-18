Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Bachchhan Paandey was released in the theatres on March 18, on the occasion of Holi 2022. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie revolves around a director who tries for a hard research on a ruthless criminal for making a film on gangsterism. Having said that, as per the reviews, the action-comedy flick has garnered mixed reactions from the critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the big screens, Bachchhan Paandey got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Bachchhan Paandey Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi’s Film Declared a Hit by Netizens.

Watch Bachchhan Paandey Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for download and free watch. Unfortunately, every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. Bachchhan Paandey Song Saare Bolo Bewafa Out! Akshay Kumar Promises Maximum Entertainment in This Song Crooned by B Praak (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Bachchhan Paandey sees Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti Sanon as Myra Devekar, Arshad Warsi as Vishu and Jacqueline Fernandez as Sophie. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, among others. Bachchhan Paandey is currently running in cinema halls near you.

