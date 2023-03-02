Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who is busy with his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, recently took to social media to share a picture from the film's shoot in Scotland. The BTS (behind the scenes) picture gives a glimpse of the magnanimous scale of the film along with tanks, guns and explosions. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Ali Abbas Zafar Gives Glimpse of ‘Live Explosions’ on Sets of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Starrer in Scotland (View Pic).

In the picture, one can see the vast expanse of a landscape captured with a wide angle lens with war machines and an explosion filling up the screen. Jackky captioned the picture, "Guns, Tanks, Explosions, kaboom ?? See you guys at cinema. #BMCM #Scotland"

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will bring together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the powerful antagonist. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai fame. Sonakshi Sinha Joins Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Actress Wishes Her New Co-Star Tiger Shroff on His Birthday (View Post).

Check The Post Here:

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. In addition, Jackky also has Ganapath - Part 1 in the pipeline for the release.

