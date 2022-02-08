Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the key roles is all set to release on theatres on February 11. The comedy drama is a spiritual sequel of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta's 2018 movie Badhaai Ho. The film revolves around a married couple played by Rao and Pednekar, their challenges after wedding and LGBTQ+ love. The movie is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial. The flick sees Rao as a cop and Pednekar as a physical education teacher. Badhaai Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar Play A Closeted Couple In This Entertaining LGBT Film (Watch Video).

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Badhaai Do is a complete family entertainer, with a twist! Set in between two crazy, middle-class clans, two unlikely people meet, and their marriage starts throwing them into one comic situation after another. Amidst finding themselves in several goof-ups, they emerge out forming strongest of bond in their unusual relationship." So, if you are planning to watch Badhaai Do on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case.

Cast

Badhaai Do stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film also sees Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey, Shashi Bhushan, Chum Darang and Deepak Arora.

Plot

The comedy drama will unveil the story of Shardul Thakur (Rao) and Suman Singh (Pednekar) and some unusual relationships. The lavender marriage between the duo will bring up several funny, entertaining yet touchy moments and scenes. The movie will also unravel a beautiful tale of LGBTQ+ love.

Watch Badhaai Do Trailer:

Release Date

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do is all set to release on theatres on February 11, 2022.

How To Book Badhaai Do Movie Tickets Online?

Badhaai Do's movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the comedy film's tickets. Badhaai Do Song Atak Gaya: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Friendly Bonding Made Lovelier by Arijit Singh's Voice (Watch Video).

Badhaai Do Review

Badhaai Do reviews are not out yet as there's still time for the film's release. For your convenience, when the reviews will be out, we will paste it here for you'll to read. Stay tuned!

