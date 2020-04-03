Badshah Shares Genda Phool Mashup With Alok Nath's Aaj Hamare Dil Mein And We Are In Splits (Watch Video)

Genda Phool Mashup (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Badshah's latest track, Genda Phool, has hit the right notes with the fans. The credit row with the apparent original folk singer aside, the song has mostly maintained a positive image. Jacqueline Fernandez's presence helped. Now, the rapper has secured a few more positive headlines as he shared a very funny meme on Genda Phool on his Instagram page. Mashups of Badshah's songs on Bollywood numbers are an internet fad. So, someone on the internet decided to give Genda Phool a Hum Aapke Hain Koun twist, and we have some funny material on our hands. Genda Phool Credit Row: Badshah Issues Clarification, Says 'Traditional Songs Are Open For Recreation'.

Badshah keeps sharing the funny mashups on his Instagram page. Sharing the latest one he captioned it with two teary-eyed laughing emojis. The watermark on the video reveals that someone by the moniker Jay R has edited the video. The video is of the Alok Nath starter song Aaj Humare Dil Mein from the hit Rajshri Productions' movie. Alok Nath singing Genda Phool looks funny. Genda Phool: Twitterati Demand Credit for Original Bengali Songwriter in This Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah’s Hit Song (View Tweets).

Check Out Badshah's Post Here:

Genda Phool has crossed 100 million views on YouTube so far. There are 2.2 million likes on the video as of now. Badshah has composed and sung the number, which is based on a Bengali folk number. Payal Dev has provided the vocals as well.

Talking about the credit row with Ratan Kahar, Badshah has said, "Whosoever has tweeted me and all those who made this documentary and his well-wishers, I want you to reach out to Ratan Kahar and tell him that I am here and he can reach out to me, I would love to help him. I have heard he is struggling financially and I want all my friends from the fraternity to support folk artists."

"But as of now, as per records, it's a Bengali folk song. It's not in the records that it's written by Ratan Kahar ji. I have no qualms in helping him. if there was no lockdown, I would have come and met you," he added.