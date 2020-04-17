Bekhayali Hitmaker Sachet Tandon and TikTok Star Mr Faisu Unite for a New Song

Sachet Tandon, Mr Faisu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After scoring the hit love songs "Bekhayali" and "Mere sohneya", singer Sachet Tandon is all set to collaborate with TikTok star Mr. Faisu for a new track titled "Bewafai". The track is composed by Rochak Kohli and written by Manoj Muntashir.

"It was new ground for me and the role got me out of my comfort zone. Director Ashish Panda kept encouraging me to push my limits as an actor. It felt like I was shooting for a short film with a pretty intense line of storytelling," Mr. Faisu said.

Sachet Tandon and TikTok Sensation Mr Faisu Unite for a New Song ‘Bewafai’

Presented by T-Series, "Bewafai" has been shot in Meghalaya. The track, which also features actors Musskan Sethi and Aadil Khan, will be out on April 20.