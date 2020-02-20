Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship – Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and Others Attend the Special Screening of Vicky Kaushal’s Film (View Pics Inside)

Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook)

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship revolves around the story of a young couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. This spine-chilling story features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the big screens on February 21, but ahead of it, the makers held a special screening of the film last evening. From friends to near and dear ones, many walked in to support the team of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. But yes, it was Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, who grabbed the eyeballs. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office Prediction, Budget, Story, Trailer of Vicky Kaushal Starrer Horror Film.

The special screening of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship took place at the PVR in Juhu, Mumbai. Vicky Kaushal’s alleged girlfriend Katrina Kaif arrived for the screening with her sister Isabelle Kaif. The Kaif sisters looked stunning in a short dress. Kat opted for a short white dress that she teamed with a denim jacket and white shoes. Isabelle stunned in a short floral dress and white shoes. The other celebs who arrived for the screening included Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Boney Kapoor with daughter Janhvi Kapoor and son Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Khaali Peeli duo Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and many others. Let’s take a look at some of the pictures below. Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship New Promo: Vicky Kaushal Gets A Spooky Call From Beyond The Grave (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal With His Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:46am PST

Katrina Kaif And Isabelle Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:49am PST

Mudassar Aziz, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:09am PST

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khattar, Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:17am PST

Arjun Kapoor And Apoorva Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:45am PST

Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:46am PST

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Feb 19, 2020 at 9:54am PST

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated films of Vicky Kaushal. This is the first time we’ll get to watch him in a horror genre. He plays the role of a surveying officer named Prithvi, who is assigned the job of investigating a dead ship. Talking about this film, Vicky Kaushal had said, “It is a psycho-thriller as well as pure horror. There is a paranormal entity, and it is not something that is going on only in your head. If this is liked then we can keep evolving further,” reports News18.com. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.