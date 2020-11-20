Social media, mainly late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans erupted in anger over the latest Bingo Ad that was released recently, Featuring Ranveer Singh where on being constantly questioned by relatives, he startles them about planning to do something with photons, algorithms and paradox, leaving them dumbfounded. Given Sushant had a deep love and understanding for science, fans took it as a jibe at the late actor. #BoycottBingo Trends On Twitter As Ranveer Singh’s Latest Mad Angles Ad Irks Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans' Sentiments (View Tweets).

Given the uproar, Bingo released a statement stating that the ad in question was shot back in October 2019 and was only released this year because of their product launch that was delayed because of COVID-19. Tanishq Ad Withdrawn: How Cyber Bullying Forced Removal of Ad Despite Lovely Message of Interfaith Marriage.

Read the Full Statement Below:

A completely false, erroneous and mischievous message is being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity. Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts. The recent Bingo! advertisement was shot more than a year ago in October 2019. It is being aired this year because of delay in the launch of Bingo! Mad Angles Cheese Nachos and Bingo! Mad Angles Pizza due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

Check Out the Ad Below:

After the release of the ad, Twitterati erupted in chaos and #BoycottBingo trended on Twitter. In fact, many even called out Ranveer Singh for acting in the commercial. Well, lets hope this statement calms things down for SSR fans.

