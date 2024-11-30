Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s gym bag has sparked curiosity as it had everything that can commit the perfect crime. In a video shared by a paparazzi, Ibrahim is seen in a hurry as he comes out of his car and then hilariously pulls out his gym bag. As soon as he pulls out, a string of suspicious items such as duct tape, gloves, bank robber’s mask, scissors, rope and keys fall out. Ibrahim Ali Khan Greets Rumoured Girlfriend Palak Tiwari With a Warm Hug at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali Bash; Video Capturing the Moment Goes Viral – WATCH.

The brother of Sara Ali Khan is then seen funnily picking up all the items while the shutterbugs are seen funnily asking him “Iggy bhai yeh kya hai?” and “chabhi, rope –yeh sab kya hai bhai?” As the paparazzi are asking him for a picture, Ibrahim in a hurry covers up the hilarious crime scene.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Social media users went to the comment section and quipped: “Mekenic he kya (sic).” One asked: “Gym karne gaya tha ya kidnapping karne?” One asked a question: “Itni bhi kya jaldi thi?” “Ye kya leke jaata yeh bhai,” said another.

On Friday, Ibrahim hilariously touched the feet of photographers after he walked out of the gym. Ibrahim, who was dressed in a grey oversized jacket paired with shorts, made his way out of the gym and was going to the car, when shutterbugs followed him and asked the brother of actress Sara Ali Khan to turn around for the camera. Ibrahim could be then seen keeping his stuff in the car and then touching the feet of the paparazzis and is heard saying “thank you thank you”. He then rushed back into the car. From Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Sunkissed’ Pic to Palak Tiwari’s Snorkeling Video, Rumoured Couple’s Insta Posts From Maldives Vacay Will Leave Fans Swooning Over Their Tropical Getaway.

In other news, it was reported that Ibrahim joined actress Palak Tiwari, whom he is reportedly dating, in Maldives for a holiday. Ibrahim, who is the son of Saif and Amrita Singh, is set to make his acting debut with the film titled Sarzameen. It will be an emotional thriller with Ibrahim playing a pivotal role. The film went on floors in 2023. The film also stars Kajol, who is paired opposite Prithviraj.

