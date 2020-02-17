#BoycottFilmFare Starts Trending on Twitter after Netizens Voice their Disappointment over the Choice of Winners
Netizens troll Filmfare Awards 2020 for being biased (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmfare Awards 2020 has bagged a good number of haters this time for the choices of its winners. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy managed to bag around 13 awards in different categories thereby setting a new record for being the movie with the most number of awards in a single year.  However, the team's big victory wasn't digested by netizens as they started trolling the awards ceremony for being biased and ignoring the real talent. After Kesari lyricist, Manoj Muntashir voiced his disappointment for losing the Best Lyrics award to Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy, Twitterati joined his stand against the favouritism showed by the awards ceremony. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gully Boy Team Dance to 'Apna Time Aayega' After Their Big Win at Filmfare Awards 2020 (Watch Video).

Twitter is currently flooded with various tweets that suggest that Filmfare should be banned and boycotted for showing favouritism. According to netizens, Shahid Kapoor was worthy of Best Actor trophy and Kangana Ranaut surely deserved to win for Best Actress one. Check out some of the reactions... Filmfare Awards 2020: Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Act Deserved the Best Actor Win Over Ranveer Singh's Murad in Gully Boy Say Twitterati. 

Meanwhile, the Gully Boy is enjoying its multiple wins, unperturbed about who has to say what about them. What's your take on this entire discussion? Do you agree with the Twitterati or think the Gully Boy was worthy of all the achievements? Tweets us your thoughts @latestly.