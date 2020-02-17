BoycottFilmFare Starts Trending on Twitter after Netizens Voice their Disappointment over the Choice of Winners

Netizens troll Filmfare Awards 2020 for being biased (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmfare Awards 2020 has bagged a good number of haters this time for the choices of its winners. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy managed to bag around 13 awards in different categories thereby setting a new record for being the movie with the most number of awards in a single year. However, the team's big victory wasn't digested by netizens as they started trolling the awards ceremony for being biased and ignoring the real talent. After Kesari lyricist, Manoj Muntashir voiced his disappointment for losing the Best Lyrics award to Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy, Twitterati joined his stand against the favouritism showed by the awards ceremony. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gully Boy Team Dance to 'Apna Time Aayega' After Their Big Win at Filmfare Awards 2020 (Watch Video).

Twitter is currently flooded with various tweets that suggest that Filmfare should be banned and boycotted for showing favouritism. According to netizens, Shahid Kapoor was worthy of Best Actor trophy and Kangana Ranaut surely deserved to win for Best Actress one. Check out some of the reactions... Filmfare Awards 2020: Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Act Deserved the Best Actor Win Over Ranveer Singh's Murad in Gully Boy Say Twitterati.

Yesterday, ‘Gully boy’ won 13 awards in Filmfare, though Shahrukh Khan didn’t win any award for his performance in ‘Fan’. Yeah maybe ‘Gully boy’ is a good movie it deserves a 2 or 3 awards not 13 !!! this not Filmfare, it’s Filmfake...#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/0HvMuZWXkp — شهد (@SHAHODx) February 16, 2020

Four great movies, not a single award!!! Piece of shit awards 💩💩#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/VPdsymKek8 — Abhinav Jha (@Jha_Abhinav754) February 16, 2020

13 Awards to Gutter boy .. Only 1 Award to #KabirSingh and not a single award for #Super30 .... R u srsly fckd up @filmfare 🤬 ..#BoycottFilmFare #BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/jo5xVJPoPJ — 🇲​🇦​🇳​🇮​🇸​🇭​ (@ziddi_haq_se) February 17, 2020

The standards of filmfare is going down and 👇.unbelievable and ridiculous decision.#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/w4uLHgmUnU — Kunik Sharma (@Kunik_26) February 17, 2020

Not many people would say this but #PriyankaChopra deserved the best actress award this year for the sky is pink #BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/p5i8UA9kir — ៜհψ (@shy__locked) February 16, 2020

If this guy didn't deserve that award then it should be go for vacant or Shahid atleast How biased industry we have... Wow a jus cup of coffee in Karan show will make a great difference No award for Uri No award for Kesari#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/nc5sEERSKA — Sai Jaswanth (@Saikumar0789) February 17, 2020

No Award To URI No Award To KESARI No Award To CHICHORE No Award To SUPER30 No Award To TERI MITTI No Award To @akshaykumar No Award To @iHrithik#BoycottFilmFare — Atul Singh Shanu 🔥 (@KhiladiShanu) February 16, 2020

Pic 1: How we Indians see Gully boy movie Pic 2: How Filmfare Awards see Gully boy movie#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/cOIIZaQ7Db — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) February 16, 2020

THIS IS PAID! THIS IS TOTAL SHIT! NOTHING CAN COMPETE WITH GHAR MOREY OR YEH AAINA!! IT'S TIME TO BOYCOTT FILMFARE #BoycottFilmfare @filmfare https://t.co/tSpcp563TE — Arnab. (@arnabBj) February 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Gully Boy is enjoying its multiple wins, unperturbed about who has to say what about them. What's your take on this entire discussion? Do you agree with the Twitterati or think the Gully Boy was worthy of all the achievements? Tweets us your thoughts @latestly.