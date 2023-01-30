Chandan Roy Sanyal, like a lot of other actors, struggled to be where he is today. A talented actor did bit roles in movies to keep the work flowing and one day, Kaminey happened to turn things around for him. Now we all are aware that he did a bit role in Rang De Basanti where he played Batukeshwar Dutt. This was something discovered during the lockdown by LatestLY itself. But you may not be aware that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who directed Rang De Basanti, also wanted to cast him for a role in Delhi-6 but something didn't work out. Rang De Basanti Replay: 10 Things We Learnt While Re-Watching Aamir Khan, Siddharth and Soha Ali Khan’s Film During Lockdown.

Speaking to the media a few years back, Chandan Roy Sanyal revealed, "I played a small but pivotal role of a revolutionary named Batukeshwar Dutt in Rang De Basanti, but unfortunately, the entire scene featured on me was removed while editing. To my surprise, knowing my potential in me Mr. Mehra again approached and considered me for a role in Delhi 6. Due to my short height, I could again not make it this time, and the character was later played by Cyrus Sahukar,” explains Chandan.

Sanyal further added, “I have no regrets and complaints because it is on Mr. Mehra’s recommendation that I got a big and yet again a pivotal role of Mikhail to play in such a big film like Kaminey.” Suzie Q: Chandan Roy Sanyal Ventures into Production and Direction With Upcoming Psychological Thriller.

We are glad that Sanyal got his breakthrough with Kaminey as a talent who definitely needs a movie like that to shine!

