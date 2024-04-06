Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in the theatrical film Sam Bahadur, wrapped up the Wai schedule of his upcoming film Chhaava on Saturday. The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture showing a pool tub next to a tennis court. Vicky shared the photo with the caption: “What a schedule this has been. Wrap up on Wai, gearing up for the next one, Chhaava.” Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His Muscles During Intense Workout Session for Chhava and It Will Motivate You To Hit the Gym (View Pic).

Wai is a town in the Satara district of Maharashtra and is located on the Krishna River. It was a prominent town during the Peshwa era and is also considered ‘Dakshin Kashi’ because of its more than 100 temples.

Chhaava Wai Schdedule Wrap Up

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the shooting for the movie commenced in October 2023. The film is a historical drama, and features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, his wife.

