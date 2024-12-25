Actor Zayed Khan celebrated Christmas eve in Dubai with his family and said it was the best one he has had. Zayed took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of his brother, sister, wife and children. Happy Holidays and Christmas 2024 Greetings: Send Holiday Wallpapers, HD Images, Thoughtful Messages, Quotes and GIFs To Celebrate the Festive Time.

“Merry Christmas people, from our family to yours . Had one of the best Christmas Eve evening with my #dubai family! My brother Taimur and my sis Zunera! Can’t thank you’ll enough for the warmth and love . Big hug and god bless all of you !!! #friendslikefamily #merrychristmas #family#love #happiness.”

View Zayed Khan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAYED KHAN (@itszayedkhan)

Zayed, who is the son of Sanjay Khan, made his screen debut in 2003 in the film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. He starred in Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film was one of the biggest hits in his career. He was then seen in films such as Vaada, Shabd, Dus and Shaadi No. 1.

He starred in Sohail Khan's action multi-starrer, Fight Club - Members Only in 2006. Next, he appeared in Rocky: The Rebel. He was next seen in Cash, Speed, Mission Istaanbul, Yuvvraaj, Blue.

In 2011, the actor ventured into production with his co-owned production house, Born Free Entertainment along with friend and actress Dia Mirza and her former husband, Sahil Sanga. Their first film, Love Breakups Zindagi. In 2012, Khan played a supporting role in Tezz, which stars Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgan in the lead.

He was last seen on screen in the 2015 film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, a comedy thriller film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Devinder Jain and Akhilesh Jain. It also features Rannvijay Singh and Tina Desai in lead roles. Merry Christmas 2024 Wishes, Greetings and Messages: Share Holiday Quotes, Thoughtful Sayings, HD Images, Wallpapers and GIFs With Your Friends and Family.

The film revolves around Prithvi is shocked when his account is mysteriously credited with Rs. 100 crores. His world turns upside down when he receives a call asking him to deliver the sum to various places.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2024 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).