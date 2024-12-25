Christmas is an annual global festival that is celebrated with great fanfare commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, believed to be the Son of God and the Savior of humanity. Christmas falls annually on December 25 every year and is a time of joy, love, and goodwill. The holiday is rooted in Christian culture, homes and public spaces are adorned with Christmas trees, lights, ornaments, and wreaths and families gather to enjoy special meals, including roast turkey, ham, mince pies, Christmas pudding, and cookies. As Christmas 2024 is here, we at LatestLY, bring you Merry Christmas 2024 wishes, Xmas images, Merry Christmas pictures, HD wallpapers, messages, holiday quotes, thoughtful sayings and greetings which you can download and share with your family and friends. You can download these Merry Christmas 2024 wishes, messages and greetings for free online to share and celebrate the holiday season.

Christmas is a joyous time of the year where exchanging gifts among loved ones is a way of expressing love and gratitude, reflecting the Magi's offering of gifts to baby Jesus. During Christmas, depicting the birth of Jesus Christ through reenactments is a popular tradition, especially in churches and schools. Additionally, singing traditional Christmas hymns and carols is a cherished practice. As we celebrate Christmas 2024, share these Merry Christmas 2024 wishes, messages, Xmas HD images, wallpapers, quotes, sayings and greetings. Christmas 2024 Main Course Recipes: From Roast Turkey to Vegetarian Nut Roast, Delicious Dishes To Prepare at Home To Host Memorable Holiday Dinner.

Merry Christmas Wishes

Merry Christmas Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Merry Christmas Wishes

Merry Christmas Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Merry Christmas Wishes

Merry Christmas Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Merry Christmas Quotes

Merry Christmas Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Merry Christmas Quotes

Merry Christmas Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Merry Christmas Images

Merry Christmas Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Merry Christmas Images

Merry Christmas Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Christmas GIFs:

For Christians, it is a time to celebrate the arrival of the Jesus and reflect on the message of peace and salvation. Desserts like Christmas pudding, mince pies, or fruitcake are famous desserts during Christmas festivities. Merry Christmas!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2024 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).