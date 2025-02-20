The promotional song "Abhimanyu" from the upcoming Sohum Shah starrer Crazxy hit the airwaves on Thursday (February 20). While the song is a part of the film, the makers have insisted that the visuals in the music video are for “entertainment purposes only”. The song retains the original vocals of the legendary Kishore Kumar, offering a nostalgic touch to the film's soundtrack. The track creates an immersive, interactive and hyper-realistic world showing the chakravyuh is stuck in. ‘Crazxy’ Trailer: Sohum Shah’s Flawed Father Faces His ‘Worst Day’ of His Life in Desperate Race To Save His Daughter (Watch Video).

Earlier, the trailer of the film was unveiled promising a crazy ride. The trailer takes the vibe of the film’s teaser a notch above. The film is written and directed by Girish Kohli, and is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Prior to this, a crew member has revealed an interesting incident when the team witnessed a theft of a large sum of money, the catch being that the thief stole fake currency used for the filming. However, the thief returned the money when they realised the mistake. ‘Crazxy’: Sohum Shah’s Upcoming Film to Release on February 28 (Watch Video).

Watch "Abhimanyu" Song

Tumbbad makers just did it AGAIN. And we are NOT ready. Abhimanyu Song is Crazxy pic.twitter.com/fiYy76vYDZ — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) February 20, 2025

During the shoot in a remote village, the crew used fake currency notes as part of the film’s plot. However, during a break, the notes were stolen by unknown villagers, leaving the team in shock. Speaking about the incident, a crew member shared, “We were in the middle of an intense shoot when we realised that the fake money we were using had vanished. At first, we were confused, but then we understood that some villagers had mistaken it for real cash”.

Realising what had happened, the crew quickly made an announcement in the village, clarifying that the stolen money was fake and meant only for filming. In a bizarre turn of events, just hours after the announcement, the notes reappeared in the exact spot they had been taken from. The amusing incident quickly became a talking point among locals and fans, with many joking about the irony of the situation.

Crazxy is set to arrive in cinemas on February 28, 2025.

