While Deepika Padukone has worked with many superstars and even Hollywood ones, but Hrithik Roshan. Well, der aaye durust aaye, because if various reports are to be believed, Deepika and Hrithik have been cast together in War director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller, which is said to be Fighter. Given Siddharth and Hrithik's past association with hit action thrillers, it can be safely assumed that this flick too will see Hrithik and his leading lady Deepika will be seen doing some adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Hrithik Roshan Steps In After Aamir Khan Backs Out Of Vikram Vedha Remake: Reports.

“The problem was not in bringing them together. Not at all! Both Duggu (Hrithik) and Deepika were keen to work together. Every time Deepika met Hrithik she was like, ‘When? When? When?’ But it had to be the right bright script with equal roles for both. This is why Deepika has said no to other offers with Duggu in the past. They were great set-ups but her role was not worth it. Finally, Siddharth Anand has come up with a script that’s totally worth it for Deepika,” a source close to the development was quoted as saying in SpotboyE. Deepika Padukone Starrer ‘The Intern’ Remake to Go on Floor in 2021? Team on a Lookout for Rishi Kapoor’s Replacement!.

Another report in Bollywood Hungama described Hrithik and Deepika's role and also revealed that the official announcement of the film will be made on January 10, the occasion of Hrithik's birthday.

"While Hrithik Roshan plays the role of an air force officer, the role of Deepika has been kept under wraps. But both are expected to do loads of action in the film. The film is expected to go on floors in December 2021," a source told the portal.

A trade expert also revealed, "This is a very exciting development. For the longest time, fans have been demanding that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone should team up for a film. And now it's finally happening. We are sure that their chemistry will be electrifying. This can easily be one of the biggest hits of 2022." Well, yeayyyyyyyy!!!! We are tooo excited even thinking about it.

